Advertisement

Launch of statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system on track

Maine officials say systems should be ready within 2 weeks.
Health officials say they are on track to launch a statewide coronavirus vaccination...
Health officials say they are on track to launch a statewide coronavirus vaccination registration system in the next two weeks.(AP)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Health officials say they are on track to launch a statewide coronavirus vaccination registration system in the next two weeks.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says the state has been building its own system after the program the Trump administration had promised did not work.

Shah says right now Maine is shoring up the lines of communication between the online sign up and phone system that will launch simultaneously.

“Because they are different entities that are going to be working on those things, we’ve got to conjoin them and make sure that what the online platform is doing is something that the call center can utilize and can utilize easily,” said Shah. “Making sure that any questions they’ve got are answered. So, that’s where we are in the process.”

The system will include both a registration platform for eligible Mainers as well as pre-registration for those wanting to get their names on a waiting list.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
A spokesperson for MaineHealth said during the week of Jan. 17, they offered vaccines to a...
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff
Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
The head of the Maine CDC is trying to reaffirm faith in the coronavirus vaccination rollout...
Head of Maine CDC discusses misuse of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

Latest News

(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
Accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
New York woman accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.
Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall