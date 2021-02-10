Launch of statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system on track

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Health officials say they are on track to launch a statewide coronavirus vaccination registration system in the next two weeks.

Head of the Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah says the state has been building its own system after the program the Trump administration had promised did not work.

Shah says right now Maine is shoring up the lines of communication between the online sign up and phone system that will launch simultaneously.

“Because they are different entities that are going to be working on those things, we’ve got to conjoin them and make sure that what the online platform is doing is something that the call center can utilize and can utilize easily,” said Shah. “Making sure that any questions they’ve got are answered. So, that’s where we are in the process.”

The system will include both a registration platform for eligible Mainers as well as pre-registration for those wanting to get their names on a waiting list.

