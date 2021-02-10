Advertisement

Hermon football star Gogan commits to D-II So. Connecticut St.

The Division-II program announced him in their initial recruiting class
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hermon football star Wyatt Gogan is heading to continue his career at Southern Connecticut State University. The Division-II program announced him in their initial recruiting class. Wyatt is a big, fast wideout who also played quarterback and defensive back for the Hawks. He was pretty bummed about no football this year, so hopefully, he will get this chance to play some more for SCSU...

