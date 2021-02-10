Fair Breezy & Cold through Saturday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The weather across Maine the next several days will remain fair, breezy and cold as high pressure centered over south-central Canada blocks any storms to our south from moving up into Northern New England. Tonight, will be partly to mostly clear and cold, with low temps in the single digits below zero north and in the single digits above zero south, with an active northwest breeze making it feel as cold as minus 25° over far northern parts of the state. If you plan to be outside for any length of time tonight please bundle-up and make sure the pets come inside for the night.

Tomorrow an intensifying storm located well to our northeast and high pressure centered over southern Ontario will combine to bring Maine a gusty northwest breeze. The gusty wind will help transport a very cold airmass south into New England from Canada and despite a good deal of sunshine the high temps will hold in the teens to low 20s from north to south across the Pine Tree State. The gusty northwest breeze tomorrow will make the temps in the teens and low 20s feel even colder, with wind chill values up north likely hovering near zero or a bit below much of the day.

The weather both Friday and Saturday will be controlled by arctic high pressure which will bring Maine and the rest of New England fair and cold conditions. At this time, it appears that a storm developing over the south-central states will move east out to sea well south of New England Sunday, with little impact on our area. At the same time a weakening upper-level disturbance approaching from the west may bring a bit of light snow to our area Sunday, but significant accumulations appear unlikely.

Another bubble of arctic high pressure will bring fair and cold conditions to Maine Monday, with temps once again running several degrees below normal. Some of the computer models are indicating that a storm developing over the south-central States will move northeast and bring some steadier snow to the Pine Tree State later Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear, with a northwest breeze between 5 and 10 mph and low temps between -8° and +8°.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the teens to very low 20s.

Friday: Bright and cold, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph high temps in the teens to near 20.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, possible light snow or snow showers and high temps in the 20s.

Monday: Fair, breezy and cold, with high temps in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

