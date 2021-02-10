Ellsworth Public Library, Northern Light Health to host virtual coronavirus vaccine Q&A

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Ellsworth Public Library will host a virtual COVID-19 vaccine program tomorrow evening with Northern Light Health.

The event begins at 7 p.m. on the Library’s Facebook Page.

It will be a Q&A format.

Topics covered will include eligibility, distribution, clinical information, and common misconceptions about the vaccine.

Northern Light officials will serve as presenters, and the library will moderate.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance to awisehart@ellsworthlibrary.net.

Pre-registration is required through the library’s website.

