COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Belfast, Farmington long term care facilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is investigating two more COVID-19 outbreaks at long term care facilities. One of them is at a place in Belfast where more than a dozen people died last year.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says there are five cases of COVID-19 right now in the commons portion of Tall Pines.

Last year, thirteen residents, also at the commons, died with coronavirus. In all, 43 people, including staff members, were infected.

Orchard Park Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington also has an outbreak. We’re told 19 people there have the virus.

