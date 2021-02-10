Advertisement

Convicted Hampden murderer appealing for new trial

Philip Clark was sentenced last January to 43 years for killing Renee Clark in July of 2018.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Feb. 10, 2021
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The state’s highest court heard an appeal on Wednesday for a Hampden man serving more than four decades in prison for murdering his sister-in-law.

Philip Clark was sentenced last January to 43 years for killing Renee Clark in July of 2018.

On Wednesday, his attorney laid out arguments as to why Clark should have a new trial.

They say the judge should not have tried Clark because he had met key witness Anthony Cipolle five years before the trial at a church where the judge was a rector.

Cipolle was a Catholic priest who counseled Renee Clark in the months before she was killed.

Clark’s defense also said statements he made to police at his home should have been dismissed.

State prosecutors say they were handled properly.

The defense also says the jury should have had the option to convict Clark of manslaughter.

A decision will be announced at a later time.

