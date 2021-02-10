Advertisement

Construction starts on disputed $1B electricity corridor

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Construction on part of a $1 billion electricity transmission corridor is on hold because of legal action, but that hasn’t halted all construction.

Workers on Tuesday installed the first of over 800 metal poles on a widened portion of existing corridor that’s part of the project near the Forks, in western Maine.

The work is getting started even though a federal appeals court delayed construction on a new 53-mile section.

Three conservation groups want to delay the project so the Army Corps of Engineers can conduct a more rigorous environmental review.

