Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS PLANTATION Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man was killed Tuesday night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin County.
Officials say 33-year-old William Arnow of Stamford, Connecticut was heading towards Rangeley around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.
He slammed head-on into a powerline pole.
It happened on a trail in Dallas Plantation.
Arnow was traveling with a friend.
Officials say the friend noticed there were no longer snowmobile headlights following him.
Arnow was later found unresponsive on the side of the trail.
Officials say Arnow was wearing a helmet.
