Advertisement

Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County

A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.
A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.(MIF&W)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS PLANTATION Maine (WABI) - A Connecticut man was killed Tuesday night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin County.

Officials say 33-year-old William Arnow of Stamford, Connecticut was heading towards Rangeley around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He slammed head-on into a powerline pole.

It happened on a trail in Dallas Plantation.

Arnow was traveling with a friend.

Officials say the friend noticed there were no longer snowmobile headlights following him.

Arnow was later found unresponsive on the side of the trail.

Officials say Arnow was wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
A spokesperson for MaineHealth said during the week of Jan. 17, they offered vaccines to a...
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff
Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
The head of the Maine CDC is trying to reaffirm faith in the coronavirus vaccination rollout...
Head of Maine CDC discusses misuse of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

Latest News

Health officials say they are on track to launch a statewide coronavirus vaccination...
Launch of statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system on track
(File)
8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf
Accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
New York woman accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall