Central’s Russell earns 400th career victory

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Some history Tuesday night for a big Maine high school basketball historian.

Central head girls basketball coach Jamie Russell got his 400th career victory. The Red Devils beat Foxcroft 48-36.

“Well obviously, I’ve been around a long time. So, I am humbled because I join a pretty good group of people. I was very fortunate to coach against a lot of those guys who have 400 or more. Especially my first 5 to 10 years of coaching. So, it’s great but it’s also very humbling,” says Central head coach Jamie Russell, “It’s a fun milestone and I will enjoy it while I can.”

