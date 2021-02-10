Advertisement

Central’s Russell earns 400th career victory

“I am humbled because I join a pretty good group of people.”
Jamie
Jamie
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - Some history Tuesday night for a big Maine high school basketball historian.

Central head girls basketball coach Jamie Russell got his 400th career victory. The Red Devils beat Foxcroft 48-36.

“Well obviously, I’ve been around a long time. So, I am humbled because I join a pretty good group of people. I was very fortunate to coach against a lot of those guys who have 400 or more. Especially my first 5 to 10 years of coaching. So, it’s great but it’s also very humbling,” says Central head coach Jamie Russell, “It’s a fun milestone and I will enjoy it while I can.”

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash

Latest News

8 senior boys at Deer Isle-Stonington playing for basketball goals instead of gold
8 senior boys basketball players at Deer Isle-Stonington playing for goals instead of gold this year
Always improving Millan is playing each game like it's her last
Always improving Millan playing every game like it is her last
Deer Isle-Stonington's Brown reaches 1000 career points in win over Searsport, Mariners' girls...
Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brown reaches 1000 career points in win over Searsport, Mariners’ girls win over Vikings too
Bangor‘s Courtney realizes pro dream, signs with Angels
Bangor‘s Courtney realizes pro dream, signs with L.A. Angels