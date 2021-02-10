Always improving Millan playing every game like it is her last

Advertisement

Blanca looks to improve little things for each opponent
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - America East leading UMaine women’s basketball set to face current 2 seed, Stony Brook, this week. Blanca Millan got her 6th conference player of the week award of the season Monday and she is still improving as she goes.

“There is definitely improvement. Every week we work on little things to help me be better for the next week,” says UMaine’s Blanca Millan, “So, for sure, there is improvement in some areas. Even on offense or defense.”

“She just does what we need her to do. She sees the light at the end of the tunnel where it’s kind of like this is it. This is all we got,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “So every time she goes out there on the floor, you know she plays like it could be her last game. That can be scary sometimes for the opponent.”

