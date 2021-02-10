Advertisement

8-year-old girl injured in fall from chairlift at Sugarloaf

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (WMTW) - An 8-year-old girl was injured Wednesday afternoon when she fell 20 to 25 feet from a chairlift at Sugarloaf.

A Sugarloaf spokesman said the girl, who was skiing with her mother, somehow did not get on the chairlift properly.

The chairlift attendant noticed and brought out a catch mat to break the girl’s fall.

The spokesman said the girl was conscious when ski patrol members reached her. She was complaining of back pain.

Because the girl suffers from a pre-existing medical condition, she was taken by ambulance to Farmington where she was flown to a hospital for treatment, the spokesman said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
A spokesperson for MaineHealth said during the week of Jan. 17, they offered vaccines to a...
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff
Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
The head of the Maine CDC is trying to reaffirm faith in the coronavirus vaccination rollout...
Head of Maine CDC discusses misuse of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

Latest News

Health officials say they are on track to launch a statewide coronavirus vaccination...
Launch of statewide COVID-19 vaccine registration system on track
Accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
New York woman accused of October 2020 Winthrop murder
A Connecticut man was killed last night in a snowmobile crash in Franklin county.
Connecticut man dies in snowmobile crash in Franklin County
The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall