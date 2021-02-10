Advertisement

8 senior boys basketball players at Deer Isle-Stonington playing for goals instead of gold this year

“We’re just gonna prove to ourselves that we could’ve made it far this year.”
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle-Stonington senior Myles Brown got his 1000th career point milestone Monday night. A moment of close to normal for the Mariners.

“It’s a little bit more special for him,” says Mariners head coach Don Allen, “The kid is a great player. His skill set is very good. And he’s a really really good kid.”

It was a special moment.

“It’s definitely a big milestone for me,” says Mariners senior Myles Brown.

Myles family allowed to be there for it. It felt like basketball. Something he, and the Mariners, have been missing.

“Definitely missed throughout quarantine,” says Brown, “We weren’t even able to get into any gyms at all down here. There’s not really outdoor courts or anything.”

DI-S has eight seniors on their boys basketball team, almost unheard of in class D. They made the region semifinals last year.

“Growing up we were always all together. Pretty tight friend group,” says Brown, “We grew up playing basketball together all the way from peewee through the same teams to middle school. We all came up in the high school still playing together, still great friends and we just shows out on the court.”

“It’s a shame we don’t get a chance to go for the gold ball,” says Allen, “You have to have luck, and a lot of things play into it who would win the state championship, but we’re in the conversation.”

Sadly no gold ball to play for this year but pride will still be on the line for this team.

“To not lose any of the games. We are you going to just fight our hardest. We have a little playoff type of thing going on at the end,” says Brown “and we’re just gonna prove to ourselves that we could’ve made it far this year.”

