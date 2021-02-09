Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get them... more specifically what professions?

We know that starting in March the plan in Maine is to expand eligibility to those 65 and up.

Beyond that not much is known.

Other state’s have laid out their plans for vaccinations based on jobs like teachers or maintenance workers.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says that Maine hasn’t made decisions like that because they are focused on the task at hand.

“Finish what we have started prepare for what’s next and as we are doing so opening up more sites, getting that central phone system and registration system, gearing up so when the supply comes we will get those shots in arms which if we are able to do that well and the supply expands it will change our ability to choose who comes next,” said Lambrew.

Dr. Nirav Shah said that not knowing what amount of vaccine will come available more than two or three weeks down the line has also hampered their ability to plan farther down the line.

