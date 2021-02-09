Watch for unemployment fraud in your name this tax season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Labor has sent out 165 thousand tax forms for those who received unemployment benefits in 2020.

If you receive one but did not apply for benefits, you may be the victim of fraud.

The record number of unemployment claims last year may be accompanied by a similar rise in unemployment insurance fraud.

Scammers with access to your personal information could have filed and collected unemployment benefits on your behalf.

The Maine Credit Union League wants people to be on the lookout for 1099-G forms in the mail if they didn’t collect unemployment. If you worked in a different state you may receive one from there.

”If you received this form from the state of Maine you’re going to want to contact the Maine Department of Labor. If you received it from another state agency you’re going to want to contact that agency let them know you did not file unemployment insurance.”

If you believe you have been a victim of one of these scammers you can submit a request on the MDOL website.

Select the unemployment claim division and selecting 1099-G as your reason for the request.

If someone has stolen your identity to file your tax return, you can also report it in a different location on the MDOL website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.