Advertisement

Watch for unemployment fraud in your name this tax season

Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms
Unemployment fraud causes issues with 1099-G forms
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Department of Labor has sent out 165 thousand tax forms for those who received unemployment benefits in 2020.

If you receive one but did not apply for benefits, you may be the victim of fraud.

The record number of unemployment claims last year may be accompanied by a similar rise in unemployment insurance fraud.

Scammers with access to your personal information could have filed and collected unemployment benefits on your behalf.

The Maine Credit Union League wants people to be on the lookout for 1099-G forms in the mail if they didn’t collect unemployment. If you worked in a different state you may receive one from there.

”If you received this form from the state of Maine you’re going to want to contact the Maine Department of Labor. If you received it from another state agency you’re going to want to contact that agency let them know you did not file unemployment insurance.”

If you believe you have been a victim of one of these scammers you can submit a request on the MDOL website.

Select the unemployment claim division and selecting 1099-G as your reason for the request.

If someone has stolen your identity to file your tax return, you can also report it in a different location on the MDOL website.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

Latest News

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth will strip the thorns off of more than four-thousand long stem...
Flower shops gearing up for one of the industry’s biggest holidays
Medical alert system
Medical alert systems provide peace of mind for users
Hearing On PFAS
Legislators hold virtual hearing on Maine drinking water contamination
When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?