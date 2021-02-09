Advertisement

Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Maine to administer COVID-19 vaccines

More coronavirus vaccinations are going to be available to Mainers starting on Friday.
State officials making the announcement Tuesday about a new federal partnership with Walmart...
State officials making the announcement Tuesday about a new federal partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club.(WSAW)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - More coronavirus vaccinations are going to be available to Mainers starting on Friday.

State officials making the announcement Tuesday about a new federal partnership with Walmart and Sam’s Club.

24 locations in Maine will start vaccinating people later this week.

There are hopes to expand that number down the road.

People can start signing up Tuesday night on Sam’s or Walmart’s websites.

This announcement of more vaccines coming to Maine is on top of and in addition to what is already being allocated.

“We do expect that there could be up to 4,400 up to 4,800, we are still trying to finalize those numbers” said Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “Additional vaccines will be coming to these Walmart and Sam’s Club stores each week. I should just underscore these are vaccines for people age 70 and over. This does not yet go beyond the tiers that the governor has already announced.”

People can sign up to get the shots this coming weekend, or for the availability in the weeks ahead.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in 22 states are receiving federal vaccine allocations this week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

Latest News

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth will strip the thorns off of more than four-thousand long stem...
Flower shops gearing up for one of the industry’s biggest holidays
Medical alert system
Medical alert systems provide peace of mind for users
Hearing On PFAS
Legislators hold virtual hearing on Maine drinking water contamination
When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
The head of the Maine CDC is trying to reaffirm faith in the coronavirus vaccination rollout...
Head of Maine CDC discusses misuse of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine