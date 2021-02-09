UMaine’s Millan earns America East player of the week for sixth time this season

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The tremendous play of Blanca Millan continued this week as Maine swept UMass Lowell. 9 straight wins now. Blanca awarded her 6th America East Player of the Week honor Monday. 14th P.O.W. honor of her career for her part in the sweep. It included a huge block at the end Sunday to seal the victory.

She was also named a Senior CLASS award candidate. One of 30 in the nation, which will be narrowed to 10 finalists later this month.

Maine announced they have added a game on February 20th against New Hampshire and still will play Stony Brook next week. The men’s Binghamton series has been postponed to the 20th and 21st.

The football program also announced they will play at perennial national championship favorite North Dakota State during the 2023 season.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.