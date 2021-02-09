Trenton woman raises money with “Bernie Mittens”

TRENTON, Maine (WABI) - By now, most everyone has seen the viral meme of Bernie Sanders at the inauguration sitting cross-legged with an oversized coat and hand-made wool mittens.

A Trenton woman who makes mittens out of old sweaters decided she could make mittens similar to Bernie’s and use them to raise money.

Mary Ann Smallidge auctioned off one pair to benefit Healthy Acadia and donated another pair to Community Closet for their weekly auction.

The mittens raised over a thousand dollars for the two organizations.

”It’s really remarkable,” Smallidge said. “We live in a very good community. The people are always donating, and when someone posts they’re in need, people come to the front and do it. So, we’re very fortunate.”

Smallidge says she also knitted a pair of ‘Bernie Mittens” for her husband, but he ended up donating those for auction as well.

