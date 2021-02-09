Advertisement

Thomas College exceeds fundraising goal for ‘Guarantee the Future’ campaign

This marks the largest fundraising effort in the school’s history.
Thomas College expanding scholarship opportunities for students
Thomas College expanding scholarship opportunities for students
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College has raised more than $30 million for its Guarantee the Future campaign.

This marks the largest fundraising effort in the school’s history.

In October Thomas College announced their goal to raise $27 million.

The money will be used for scholarships, academic and student programs, and a new athletic facility.

“We thought it was going to be hard to do if not impossible to begin with and then the pandemic came on and it seemed like we would never be able to achieve it. It’s been very humbling and and also very inspiring,” said President of Thomas College Laurie Lachance.

Lachance says this campaign received the largest donation from a living individual in the college’s history.

She says this allows Thomas College to remain a place of hope and possibility.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

Latest News

Allegiant Air
Allegiant to offer non-stop flight from Bangor to Fort Lauderdale this spring
A webinar this week will give Mainers in the agriculture industry a better understanding of the...
Importance of COVID-19 vaccine for agricultural industry
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths
MaineHealth gave COVID-19 vaccine to anti-union contractors and non-front-line staff