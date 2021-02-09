Thomas College exceeds fundraising goal for ‘Guarantee the Future’ campaign

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Thomas College has raised more than $30 million for its Guarantee the Future campaign.

This marks the largest fundraising effort in the school’s history.

In October Thomas College announced their goal to raise $27 million.

The money will be used for scholarships, academic and student programs, and a new athletic facility.

“We thought it was going to be hard to do if not impossible to begin with and then the pandemic came on and it seemed like we would never be able to achieve it. It’s been very humbling and and also very inspiring,” said President of Thomas College Laurie Lachance.

Lachance says this campaign received the largest donation from a living individual in the college’s history.

She says this allows Thomas College to remain a place of hope and possibility.

