Senators: Rural areas need virus relief money swiftly

(J. Scott Applewhite | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (AP) - Maine’s independent senator has joined a push for the federal government to prioritize emergency coronavirus relief money for rural areas.

Sen. Angus King, who caucuses with Democrats, said money from the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund needs to reach rural areas quickly because of the need for coronavirus testing, contact tracing and other essential services.

King joined a bipartisan group of senators from largely rural states in requesting the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services distribute the money swiftly.

The senators said Congress set aside $2.5 billion within the public health fund for high-risk, under-served and rural communities.

They said in a statement that “additional resources are needed to ensure that health providers and health departments have the funding necessary to address the COVID-19 pandemic.”

