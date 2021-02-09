Advertisement

Secretary of State Bellows hires Maine’s first Latina Deputy Secretary of State

Joann Bautista will join Bellows’ eight person central office staff as a policy advisor.
Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the hiring of Maine’s first Latina Deputy Secretary of State.

Joann Bautista will join Bellows’ eight person central office staff as a policy advisor.

She is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law.

Her experience includes social justice work with children, immigrants, and homelessness.

She says she hopes to bring about positive and equitable change for Mainers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

Latest News

Maine officials eye push toward automatic absentee ballots
Senators King, Collins among others proposing $908 billion COVID-19 relief plan
Senate passes bipartisan Collins, Manchin Amendment to refocus target of stimulus checks
Maine State House
Maine democratic lawmakers propose bill to confront racism in legislation
Absentee ballot
Town of Hudson amends election tally after discovering absentee ballot omission