Secretary of State Bellows hires Maine’s first Latina Deputy Secretary of State

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced the hiring of Maine’s first Latina Deputy Secretary of State.

Joann Bautista will join Bellows’ eight person central office staff as a policy advisor.

She is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law.

Her experience includes social justice work with children, immigrants, and homelessness.

She says she hopes to bring about positive and equitable change for Mainers.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.