Advertisement

Proposal would allow Maine restaurants, bars to continue to serving alcohol to go

A public hearing was held Monday on the bill that would extend alcohol-to-go service until April of next year.
Push for To Go alcoholic drinks to continue in Maine
Push for To Go alcoholic drinks to continue in Maine
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/WMTW) -A proposed bill would allow restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms in Maine to continue offering alcohol to go until April 15, 2022.

A proposed bill would allow restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms in Maine to continue offering alcohol to go until April of 2022.

Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order on March 18, 2020, requiring restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms to close to indoor service, but allowing them to offer carryout service, including alcohol. They have been allowed to continue the to-go alcohol service even since reopening to inside service in June.

LD 205, An Act to Extend the Ability of Restaurants and Bars, would make the carryout alcohol service law through April 15, 2022, even if the State of Civil Emergency ends and the executive order is no longer in effect.

A public hearing was held on Monday morning on the bill that would extend service until next year.

We asked the owner of Pepino’s restaurant in Bangor how important this service has been for business.

”It allowed a lot of us to rehire staff and also reclaim some revenue. It also allows us to re-establish relationships with customers and connect with the community and, of course, financially, it’s wonderful for us. It’s been a lifeline during this pandemic,” Susan Stephenson, Owner, Pepino’s Restaurant.”

If the bill passes, it would allow this service until April 15th of 2022.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

Latest News

Mills told Public Utilities Commission Chairman Philip Bartlett that it’s “deeply regrettable”...
Mills wants probe of extra costs charged for solar projects
Darling's Auto Group donates several local cancer care centers.
Darling’s Auto Group donates thousands to local cancer care centers
The proposed resolution ask the city to go completely carbon neutral by 2045.
Bangor City Council to consider Climate Action Resolve
The Jonesboro 4th graders have raised nearly $21,000 for a new playground at the elementary...
‘4 Girls With a Goal’ raise thousands for Jonesboro Elementary playground