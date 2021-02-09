Proposal would allow Maine restaurants, bars to continue to serving alcohol to go

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI/WMTW) -A proposed bill would allow restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms in Maine to continue offering alcohol to go until April 15, 2022.

Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order on March 18, 2020, requiring restaurants, bars, and tasting rooms to close to indoor service, but allowing them to offer carryout service, including alcohol. They have been allowed to continue the to-go alcohol service even since reopening to inside service in June.

LD 205, An Act to Extend the Ability of Restaurants and Bars, would make the carryout alcohol service law through April 15, 2022, even if the State of Civil Emergency ends and the executive order is no longer in effect.

A public hearing was held on Monday morning on the bill that would extend service until next year.

We asked the owner of Pepino’s restaurant in Bangor how important this service has been for business.

”It allowed a lot of us to rehire staff and also reclaim some revenue. It also allows us to re-establish relationships with customers and connect with the community and, of course, financially, it’s wonderful for us. It’s been a lifeline during this pandemic,” Susan Stephenson, Owner, Pepino’s Restaurant.”

