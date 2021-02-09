Legislators hold virtual hearing on Maine drinking water contamination

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of the public shared their concerns with lawmakers Tuesday about drinking water contamination in the state.

At a virtual public hearing, officials focused on two bills proposed to combat PFAS.

Those are toxic chemicals found in drinking water.

The event was coordinated by a non-profit organization called Defend Our Health.

Citizens, scientists and health advocates joined the discussion.

Another speaker was a resident from Fairfield whose well water tested high for PFAS contamination.

All of them urged the legislative committee to follow policies of nearby states.

”We want to underscore, that this is an area of rapidly changing science. Recognizing this challenge we still feel confident that there are a number of avenues that we can come together in agreement on, like the need to move quickly on this issue, and the need for public input, and the permanent measure through the rule making process,” said Senator Trey Stewart, Senate District 2.

The bills aim to expand water testing, and strengthen the health standards for safe and clean drinking water.

