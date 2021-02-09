Advertisement

Legislators hold virtual hearing on Maine drinking water contamination

At a virtual public hearing, officials focused on two bills proposed to combat PFAS.
Hearing On PFAS
Hearing On PFAS(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Members of the public shared their concerns with lawmakers Tuesday about drinking water contamination in the state.

At a virtual public hearing, officials focused on two bills proposed to combat PFAS.

Those are toxic chemicals found in drinking water.

The event was coordinated by a non-profit organization called Defend Our Health.

Citizens, scientists and health advocates joined the discussion.

Another speaker was a resident from Fairfield whose well water tested high for PFAS contamination.

All of them urged the legislative committee to follow policies of nearby states.

”We want to underscore, that this is an area of rapidly changing science. Recognizing this challenge we still feel confident that there are a number of avenues that we can come together in agreement on, like the need to move quickly on this issue, and the need for public input, and the permanent measure through the rule making process,” said Senator Trey Stewart, Senate District 2.

The bills aim to expand water testing, and strengthen the health standards for safe and clean drinking water.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Calais Police Officer
Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school
On Capitol Hill, the Senate has a busy week ahead.
House Democrats to unveil $3,000 stimulus payment for families with children
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
No one was hurt in the accident but police say it's a reminder to look before switching lanes...
Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

Latest News

The Bud Connection in Ellsworth will strip the thorns off of more than four-thousand long stem...
Flower shops gearing up for one of the industry’s biggest holidays
Medical alert system
Medical alert systems provide peace of mind for users
When coronavirus vaccinations become more available - who is the next to be able to get...
Who is next in Maine’s coronavirus vaccination eligibility?
The head of the Maine CDC is trying to reaffirm faith in the coronavirus vaccination rollout...
Head of Maine CDC discusses misuse of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine