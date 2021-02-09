Advertisement

Importance of COVID-19 vaccine for agricultural industry

Free webinar offered on Friday dispels misinformation.
FILE - In this June 16, 2020, file photo, orchard worker Francisco Hernandez reaches to pull...
A webinar this week will give Mainers in the agriculture industry a better understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine.(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A webinar this week will give Mainers in the agriculture industry a better understanding of the COVID-19 vaccine.

AgriSafe Learning Lab is hosting the free event Friday afternoon from 1 to 2 pm.

The program is called Dispelling Misinformation about the COVID-19 Vaccine.

It will focus on what agricultural producers need to know.

Speakers will discuss the vaccine and explain why those who work in agriculture are considered essential workers and may receive prioritization in accessing the vaccine.

There is a link to register here.

