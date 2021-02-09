Advertisement

Head of Maine CDC discusses misuse of COVID-19 vaccines in Maine

Mainehealth has confirmed the organization offered vaccinations for COVID-19 to all team members as well as contractors from out of state.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC is trying to reaffirm faith in the coronavirus vaccination rollout after reports that hospitals have been misappropriating doses.

This comes alongside other reports of hospitals allowing donors to skip the line or vaccinating employees not involved in front facing jobs.

Dr. Nirav Shah acknowledged that the rollout has been a quote “bumpy road” and that the CDC is working hard to follow the Governor’s plan.

“We are doing the best we can to ensure that every shot that comes into the state goes into the arms of folks who the governor has allocated for, based on the views that she has expressed,” Shah said. “We are working day and night to try and keep that process moving both equitably as possible as quickly as possible but also as quickly as possible.”

Officials said that these situations are being monitored and that a possible consequence could see offending locations see a diminished allocation of the vaccine.

