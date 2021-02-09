Flower shops gearing up for one of the industry’s biggest holidays

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Americans spend more than $17 billion on the Valentine’s Day holiday, and flower shops all over the country are spending the week getting ready. One of those shops is The Bud Connection in Ellsworth.

“This week is like a marathon,” said The Bud Conection’s owner, Barbara Courchesne. “It’s our Superbowl. We’re ready to go.”

Valentines Day will be a little different for the Bud Connection this year. Because of the holiday, they’re open and doing deliveries on a Sunday. They’ll also have an outside pick-up tent for those who want to avoid indoor public spaces.

“Get your orders in though, because supplies are very limited,” Courchesne warned. “We won’t be able to reorder more if we need them. So pre-ordering is super important this year.”

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, the more things change, the more they stay the same when it comes to buying for that special someone.

“Some people do need a lot of handholding,” said Wendy Richter, a floral designer at The Bud Connection. “They have no idea what they’re getting, or what the person likes.”

It’s one of the biggest days of the year for the flower industry, and the Bud Connection has been gearing up for this Valentine’s Day since right after Christmas. They’ll strip the thorns off of more than four-thousand long stem roses in just this week alone.

“It is exhilarating, it’s stressful, it’s fun,” Richter said. “You go home tired and you get up excited to do it all over again, because everybody wants to celebrate the person or persons that they love and we get to be a part of that.”

“We’re always evolving and trying to come up with new things to do to make it smoother,” Courchesne said. “It’s work, but we all enjoy the work or we wouldn’t be here.”

And if you’re special someone already works in a flower shop, maybe go a different route with your gift this year.

“I don’t need the flowers,” Richter laughed. “I prefer a nice quiet night at home on Valentines day.”

