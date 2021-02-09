Evening Patchy Light Snow Ending, Bright & Seasonably Cold Wednesday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The fast-moving storm that is producing some light snow, mainly across the southern half of Maine this afternoon will continue to move east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline this evening. As the storm slides, well to our south any lingering light snow across our region will come to an end by mid-evening, with the sky becoming partly cloudy by daybreak tomorrow. Tomorrow will be a seasonably cold day across our area, with high temps ranging from the low 20s north to near 30° south and along the coast.

On Thursday an intensifying storm located to our northeast and high pressure centered over southern Ontario will combine to bring Maine a gusty northwest breeze. The gusty wind will help transport a very cold airmass south into New England from Canada and despite a good deal of sunshine the high temps will hold in the teens to low 20s from north to south across the Pine Tree State. The gusty northwest breeze Thursday will make the temps in the teens and low 20s feel even colder, with wind chill values up north likely hovering near zero much of the day.

The weather both Friday and Saturday will be controlled by arctic high pressure which will bring Maine and the rest of New England fair and cold conditions. At this time, it appears that a storm developing over the south-central states will move northeast and may bring snow to our area on Sunday. Once the storm moves off to our northeast another round of fair and cold weather will move into New England for the start of the workweek.

Tonight: Evening light snow tapering off and ending, with a light northwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the single numbers to lower teens.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with a northwest breeze between 10 and 20 mph and high temps in the teens to near 20°.

Friday: Bright and cold, with high temps in the teens to near 20.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the teens to low 20s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, possible snow and high temps in the 20s.

