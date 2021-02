Deer Isle-Stonington’s Brown reaches 1000 career points in win over Searsport, Mariners’ girls win over Vikings too

DEER ISLE, Maine (WABI) - Deer Isle-Stonington’s Myles Brown reached the 1000 career point milestone on Monday in a home win over Searsport 75-41. The girls also beat the Vikings 70-33.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

BOYS

Bangor Christian 39, Mattanawcook Academy 36

Deer Isle-Stonington 75, Searsport District 41

Dexter Regional 78, Central 37

Penquis Valley 60, Greenville 30

Schenck 59, Stearns 52

South Aroostook Community 78, Katahdin 45

GIRLS

Central 44, Greenville 14

Deer Isle-Stonington 70, Searsport District 33

Dexter Regional 68, Piscataquis Community 13

Mattanawcook 52, Bangor Christian 18

Stearns 34, Schenck 23

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.