Darling’s Auto Group donates thousands to local cancer care centers

During one weekend in January, Darling’s donated $100 from every vehicle sold to the centers.
Darling's Auto Group donates several local cancer care centers.
Darling's Auto Group donates several local cancer care centers.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Darling’s Auto Group is donating $7,500 to several local cancer care centers.

The money will be shared by the Mary Dow Center in Ellsworth, Sarah’s House in Holden, the Hair Preservation Program, and the Harold Alfond Cancer Care Center.

During one weekend in January, Darling’s donated $100 from every vehicle sold to the centers.

The customer could choose which center benefited from their purchase.

