Committee unanimously endorses candidate for state archivist

Katherine McBrien will be only the fourth person, and the first woman, to hold the position
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A legislative committee has voted unanimously in support of Katherine McBrien to serve as state archivist.

McBrien previously worked as chief curator at the Maine Historical Society and as curator of historic collections at the Maine State Museum.

She would be only the fourth person, and the first woman, to hold the position.

The Committee on State and Local Government will send the recommendation to the Maine Senate for a vote.

