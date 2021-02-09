Committee unanimously endorses candidate for state archivist

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A legislative committee has voted unanimously in support of Katherine McBrien to serve as state archivist.

McBrien previously worked as chief curator at the Maine Historical Society and as curator of historic collections at the Maine State Museum.

She would be only the fourth person, and the first woman, to hold the position.

The Committee on State and Local Government will send the recommendation to the Maine Senate for a vote.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.