Behavioral health clinicians begin working with state law enforcement agencies

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -Behavioral health clinicians will now be embedded within law enforcement agencies across the state.

It’s part of Governor Mills’ OPTIONS initiative.

OPTIONS stands for overdose prevention through intensive outreach, naloxone and safety.

They say the hope is it will better assist those with substance use disorders and curb fatal opioid overdoses.

Maine has a substance abuse agency that’s been around for five decades.

We talked with the folks at crisis and counseling centers about what happens next.

”We’re building this from the ground up and the model is really focused on having an OPTION liaison that’s working with all law enforcement across the county and provide support to families and loved ones as well. It makes sense,” says Amber Kruk, Director of Communications for Crisis & Counseling.

You can find county by county resources at knowyouroptions.me including contact information for OPTIONS liaisons.

Anyone is free to reach out to them directly.

