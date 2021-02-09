Becoming Cloudy, Light Snow & Snow Showers Possible This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure will slide to our east this morning. Clouds associated with our next disturbance will move into the state this morning. After a little bit of sunshine, skies will turn mostly cloudy. Light snow and snow showers will develop as we head into the mid-afternoon and continue through the evening hours with the steadiest snow falling over areas south and west of Bangor. After a frigid start to the day, temperatures will climb to the upper teens to mid-20s for highs today. Light snow and snow showers will continue tonight, winding down by midnight or so. Accumulations of a coating to an inch or two will be possible mainly from Bangor southward with little to no accumulation to the north. Overall, the snowfall won’t be a big deal but could be enough to make for some slippery roads in spots. Overnight temperatures will range from the single numbers to near 10° inland and low to mid-teens along the coast.

Wednesday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 20s to near 30°. The northwest will be a bit breezy Wednesday with gusts to 15-20 MPH possible, giving us the added wind chill throughout the day. Colder air will filter into the area for Thursday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with highs in the teens to mid-20s. A disturbance passing to our south on Friday will bring us some cloudiness to end the work week. Expect mostly cloudy skies Friday and very cold temperatures will highs in the teens to low 20s. Saturday looks a bit brighter with a mix of sun and clouds and continued cold temperatures with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

