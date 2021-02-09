Bangor High School switches to remote learning because of coronavirus

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is switching to remote learning this week.

Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Interim Superintendent of the Bangor School Department, said multiple cases of coronavirus are associated with the school.

Harris-Smedberg said going remote allows the school to be cleaned.

Bangor High School students and staff will be remote from February 9th through the 12th.

She said “Students having to quarantine will be contacted by a Bangor school nurse or representative this evening. Quarantine time will be through Feb. 15.”

All other Bangor Schools will continue to operate with their in-person, hybrid, and remote schedules.

