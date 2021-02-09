Bangor City Council to consider Climate Action Resolve

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A proposed resolution asks Bangor City Councilors to declare a climate emergency.

Youth climate activists stressed the importance of the matter at a Bangor City Council Workshop.

Bangor Climate Strike rally held in October of 2020. Some members of the group talked about wanting the city to go completely carbon neutral by 2045.

The resolution also asks the council to make a climate action plan which includes goals to reduce carbon emissions.

“The current revised resolution does not take a lot of action in addition to what Maine’s plan already demands, and in creating a more ambitious timeline, that kind of embodies the nature of a real climate emergency, I believe can stand as a statewide example that goes above and beyond what has already been done.”

South Portland and Portland recently announced a Climate Action Plan.

This proposal now moves to the next Bangor City Council meeting.

You can find the draft resolution on the city’s website.

