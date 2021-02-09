Advertisement

Authorities working to determine cause of structure fire in Jackman

No one was injured.
Structure fire in Jackman
Structure fire in Jackman(Jackman - Moose River Fire Department)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are trying to figure out what started a fire last night at C. Haggan Jr. Excavation in Jackman.

Officials say the garage and its contents were a total loss but they were able to stop it from spreading to the house.

Crews from West Forks Fire Department and Rockwood Fire and Rescue assisted with the fire.

Border Patrol officers provided traffic control.

No one was injured.

