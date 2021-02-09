Authorities working to determine cause of structure fire in Jackman

JACKMAN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are trying to figure out what started a fire last night at C. Haggan Jr. Excavation in Jackman.

Officials say the garage and its contents were a total loss but they were able to stop it from spreading to the house.

Crews from West Forks Fire Department and Rockwood Fire and Rescue assisted with the fire.

Border Patrol officers provided traffic control.

No one was injured.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.