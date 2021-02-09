Advertisement

Allegiant to offer non-stop flight from Bangor to Fort Lauderdale this spring

The new route will operate twice a week.
Allegiant Air
Allegiant Air
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Allegiant will soon offer a non stop flight from Bangor to Fort Lauderdale.

The new route will start May 28th.

To celebrate, Allegiant will offer one-way fares as low as $79.

Bangor International Airport Director Tony Caruso says they’re excited to have some good news to share after this challenging year.

“Another beach destination Fort Lauderdale will be hopefully nice and warm and sunny when people head there, and it’s not a one way flight we’ll have people coming from the other way as well to support local business in the area,” said Bangor International Airport marketing and business development director Aimee Thibodeau.

The new route will operate twice a week.

The $79 flights must be purchased by February 10th for travel by August 16th.

For information and COVID-19 updates you can head flybangor.com.

