‘4 Girls With a Goal’ raise thousands for Jonesboro Elementary playground

JONESBORO, Maine (WABI) - A persuasive letter-writing project in the fall of 2019 for a 3rd grade class in Jonesboro has turned into a major fundraising project.

It’s spearheaded by four young ladies who are nearing that project’s finish line.

Evelyn and Clair Leahy, Aynslee Emery, and Vanna Smith took a stance that was hard to argue with. Recess at Jonesboro Elementary School needed a serious upgrade.

“We have, like, barely any playground things on the big kids side,” Evelyn said.

The school’s playground is made up of one old slide, some monkey bars, a swing set, and a metal dome from the 1900′s.

“For years over here in Jonesboro, the kids have dealt with ‘less-than,’” said teaching Principal Marjorie Hicks. “So, when they go to other schools and they see that they have big playgrounds. That doesn’t mean that we don’t care about them and love them. It’s just that you can’t afford it in our regular budget.”

So, the girls became ‘4 Girls with a Goal’ to raise money for an industrial strength playground. In less than a year and a half, they’ve raised a staggering $20,000 through multiple fundraisers and donations, more than half of what they need.

“They really said, ‘well if we can’t afford it, then we’ll make it happen.,’” Hicks said. “Which is really amazing that you would have these four little bodies that say, ‘we can do it.’”

“We can achieve our goals, no matter what the goal is,” said Vanna Smith. “We can do anything if we work together.”

Hicks added that “every kid in the school wants it. Every kid in the school has helped with the ‘Penny War,’ and the ‘Pie-a-Thon.’ They want it just as much.”

The girls are learning more than just math and science right now at Jonesboro Elementary School. With this playground project, they’re learning lifelong lessons that just can’t be taught in the classroom.

“It doesn’t matter the size of the donation, what you give us, it counts,” Aynslee Emery said. “If it’s, like, one dollar it still helps us. A lot.”

“Its for, not just them, it’s for every kid in the school, and it’s for future generations,” said Hicks. “It will be for their kids and their grandkids.”

There is still more work to be done for these four girls to meet their goal, but they have a message they’d like you to hear.

“Thank you for donating. We really appreciate it,” said a gracious Smith. While Claire Leahy said a bit more directly:

“Buy our stuff.”

If you’d like to donate to “4 Girls With a Goal’” you can call the Jonesboro Elementary School at (207)434-2602.

