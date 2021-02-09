Advertisement

216 newly recorded cases of COVID-19 in Maine, 3 more deaths

Maine CDC reporting one death each in Hancock, Oxford and Cumberland Counties
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
Maine (WABI) - Three more Mainers with coronavirus died, according to the CDC. One was from Hancock County, another from Oxford County and the third from Cumberland County.

That brings the overall death toll in our state to 639.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 216 new cases.

That brings the total number of cases in our state to 41,630 since the pandemic started.

Of those, 33,301 are confirmed.

32 patients with coronavirus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. Of those, 13 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of coronavirus cases in Maine for Tuesday, February 9th
Penobscot County reporting 20 new cases.

16 in Kennebec County.

14 in Somerset County.

Just two new cases each being recorded in Piscataquis, Knox and Hancock Counties.

