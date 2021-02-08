Winterport school counselor wins prestigious award despite challenges brought on by pandemic

WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) -

School Counselors have been hard at work on the front lines of keeping students connected during the pandemic.

One local counselor is being recognized by the state for that work.

Kim Raymond has dedicated her career to her students at Leroy H. Smith School in Winterport.

The pandemic has only strengthened her desire and need to help them.

“Kids are feeling more anxiety just about the nature of things being different, they’re adjusting, but we’re having to do a lot more just making sure their mental health is taken care of,” said Kim Raymond, School Counselor at Leroy H. Smith School.

“I think my favorite part about being a school counselor is just being able to connect with so many students and families, and being able to try and make a difference for kids, and make them feel like they matter everyday,” Raymond added.

After 15 years of doing what she loves, the Norway native was recognized by her peers for her dedication to the craft.

Last week, Raymond received the Maine School Counselor of the Year Award, presented by the Maine School Counselor’s Association.

It comes at a time when keeping kids engaged with school is more difficult than ever before.

Bear Shea, Mental Health and School Counselor Specialist for the Department of Education, says the award is a testament to Raymond’s work ethic.

“The pandemic has really asked us all to play a creative role in how we’re providing supports, and I think school counselors have really taken that to heart,” said Shea.

“Students are only here two days a week, they’re remote some of the time, so connecting with those remote students and trying to make sure they all feel connected to school is the biggest challenge,” said Raymond.

Raymond says it’s a challenge all school counselors feel.

Although the award is a personal one, it goes beyond her name being engraved on the plaque.

“It’s about not just me, I get to represent school counseling in the state of Maine which has changed a lot of the years, and school counselors play such an important role for kids. It’s really an honor to receive it,” Raymond said.

Raymond will be recognized for receiving the award at a formal gala in Washington, D.C. next Winter.

She’ll also be honored at the American School Counseling Conference in Austin, Texas in the Summer of 2022.

