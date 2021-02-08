Advertisement

UPDATE: Hampden farm stand owner says he was not injured in fire

The owner of a Hampden farm stand says he is ok after an explosion on his property this weekend.
Published: Feb. 8, 2021
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - The owner of a Hampden farm stand says he is ok after an explosion on his property this weekend.

We were there Sunday as fire crews worked to knock down a fire in a greenhouse at Calkins Farm Stand on Main Road South.

The owner tells us an issue with an ATV caused the explosion.

He was ok after it.

He says the greenhouse was empty and this will not impact his business.

The farm stand will be open again this spring.

