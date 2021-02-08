Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Cold Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As low pressure moves away from the area this morning, any lingering clouds and light snow/snow showers will move out as well. Skies will be mostly sunny today as high pressure builds into the area. A gusty northwest wind will usher some arctic air into the state today making for a very cold day. High temperatures will only top off in the mid-teens to mid-20s from north to south across the state but feel more like it’s in the single numbers and teens with the wind factored in. Expect the northwest wind to gust to 25-30 MPH at times. Skies will start clear tonight with some clouds moving in late as our next disturbance approaches. The wind is expected to diminish tonight too, allowing for a very cold night with lows dropping back to the single digits either side of 0°.

Another disturbance is forecast to pass south of the area later Tuesday and Tuesday night. This will bring us some more light snow and snow showers, developing from west to east across the state Tuesday afternoon and continuing through most of Tuesday night before tapering off late. Accumulations of a coating to 1″-2″ will be possible for most of the state with the higher totals falling around the Midcoast and points southward. Wednesday looks quiet with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 20s to near 30°. High pressure nosing in on Thursday will give us a dry, cold day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. Highs between 15°-25°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear start then increasing clouds late. Frigid with lows between -3° to +7°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy. Light snow and snow showers developing during the afternoon. Highs between 21°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Cold with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very cold with highs mainly in the teens.

