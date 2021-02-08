Advertisement

Maine evictions down, but landlords say rent is stacking up

Renters and landlords are still waiting for the federal government to complete rules for rent relief approved by Congress in late December
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition reports eviction filings have decreased since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but also says pressure is building as landlords claim that their tenants are falling further behind on payments.

The coalition, which compiled information from more than 2,000 eviction filings, said Monday that renters and landlords are still waiting for the federal government to complete rules for rent relief approved by Congress in late December.

The coalition says it will be working with state lawmakers to pass legislation that would prevent many evictions through changes to the eviction process and better legal representation for renters in eviction courts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
One person injured after greenhouse explosion.
One person injured after explosion destroys greenhouse in Hampden
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight
Maine CDC data for Sunday, February 7
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 154 new cases
State Police respond to crash on Interstate in Carmel

Latest News

Newport community fights food insecurity for area kids.
Newport community fights food insecurity for area kids.
Lobster biz braces for Chinese New Year impacted by pandemic
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash