Lobster biz braces for Chinese New Year impacted by pandemic

The holiday is Feb. 12, and industry members say they are prepared for a weak year
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - America’s lobster exporters recovered from the Trump-era trade war with China to have a good 2020.

But the industry is approaching one of the most critical times of the year with trepidation because of the coronavirus.

Chinese New Year is typically one of the busiest parts of the calendar for America’s lobster shippers, who send millions of dollars worth of the crustaceans to China.

Shipping is complicated this winter by the threat of the virus.

