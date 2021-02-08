‘Flavors Hook Kids’ campaign works to end sales of flavored tobacco products in Maine

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A group of Mainers has kicked off a campaign to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in Maine.

“I see what young people today are facing, how hard it is to resist tobacco use,” said community activist Kaylin Kerina.

According to the Maine Department of Health and Human Services, more than one in four Maine high school students use e-cigarettes.

The “Flavors Hook Kids” campaign is hoping to change that.

“Flavored tobacco products are just the bait, an entry point if you will, a way to make those first experiences with tobacco easier and smoother,” said Shane Diamond.

“The tobacco companies are well aware of the addictive nature of these products and deliberately use them to hook new users of their deadly product,” said Hilary Schneider, the Maine Director of Government Relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

The campaign calls out the tobacco industry for targeting and hooking kids, communities of color, and LGBTQ young adults.

“Even as a 13-year-old, I know people my age who have used e-cigarettes or other commercial products. It is sad to see something’s cultural significance being used to exploit young people,” said Eben Francis with the Wabanaki Youth Council.

Shane Diamond is a former smoker and member of the LGBTQ community

He says for years, tobacco companies have been selling products as a feeling of comfort.

“They used our daily experiences of homophobia and transphobia and otherness, and they built us a community and a culture that drew us in, that normalized tobacco use and made us feel accepted and cool,” said Diamond.

Waterville pediatrician, Dr. Jeff Stone, says conversations need to start early with parents and kids.

He says tobacco products harm nearly every organ of the body.

“Our brains are still growing up until about age 26. That’s when we start to develop an adult brain, so it’s so susceptible to nicotine addiction at this age,” said Stone.

Advocates back legislation that would end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in our state.

“We must ensure that policies do not perpetuate historical inequalities and play into the hands of who benefit from them,” said Schneider.

Healthy Acadia will be hosting monthly virtual discussions about the facts and myths of vaping throughout the year.

The first workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16th at 4 p.m.

There is no cost to attend.

You can visit their website for more information.

