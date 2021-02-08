Feds to give community health organizations a boost in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Organizations that provide community healthcare in southern and coastal Maine will receive a boost from the federal government.

Maine’s U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $400,000 to the four groups.

The money will go to Portland Community Health Center, Maine Mobile Health Program, York County Community Action Corporation and Islands Community Medical Services.

