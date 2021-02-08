Advertisement

Feds to give community health organizations a boost in Maine

Maine’s U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $400,000 to the four groups
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Organizations that provide community healthcare in southern and coastal Maine will receive a boost from the federal government.

Maine’s U.S. senators say the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has awarded more than $400,000 to the four groups.

The money will go to Portland Community Health Center, Maine Mobile Health Program, York County Community Action Corporation and Islands Community Medical Services.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
One person injured after greenhouse explosion.
One person injured after explosion destroys greenhouse in Hampden
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight
Maine CDC data for Sunday, February 7
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 154 new cases
State Police respond to crash on Interstate in Carmel

Latest News

Northern Light
Northern Light Health announces $260 million in community investments last year
Visitors wait outside at Eastern Maine Medical Center
Waiting in the cold: Corinth woman decries hospital visitor experience
Hospice care brochure
Have you considered hospice care?
Cancer Center (File)
Report: Cancer death rates on the decline across U.S.