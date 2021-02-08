Fair & Cold Tonight, Light Snow South Tomorrow Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The combination of an intensifying storm sliding northeast near Newfoundland and a bubble of high pressure centered west of New England brought Maine a cold and gusty northwest breeze today. The gusty wind will die off this evening as the high to our west slides east across New England. The high will bring Maine a mainly clear and cold night, with low temps ranging from the single digits below zero north to the single digits above zero south.

A small storm currently developing over the Tennessee River Valley will race into the Ohio river Valley later tonight and then move east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline later tomorrow afternoon and evening. The storm will bring increasing clouds to Maine late tonight and tomorrow morning, with light snow likely developing during the afternoon, mainly from the Bangor Region on south and west, with the light snow continuing into the evening hours before tapering off by daybreak on Wednesday. With the storm sliding out to sea well south of Maine little if any snow will fall across northern parts of the state, with a coating to a few inches likely accumulating from the Bangor Region on south. Once the storm moves off to our east an arctic airmass will sweep into the Northeast Wednesday. The arctic air will bring fair and cold conditions to Maine Wednesday through Saturday. At this time, it appears that a storm developing over the south-central states will move northeast and may bring snow to our area on Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly to partly clear, with a gusty northwest breeze diminishing to under 10 mph and low temps in the single numbers below zero north and the single numbers above zero south.

Tuesday: Becoming cloudy, late day light snow possible, with a variable wind under 10 mph and high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny, with a northwest breeze around 10 mph and high temps in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Thursday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the teens to near 20°.

Friday: Bright and cold, with high temps in the teens.

Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny, with high temps in the teens.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.