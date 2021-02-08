Advertisement

Delta will continue to block middle seats through April

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:38 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Delta Air Lines will continue to block middle seats.

The airline says it will extend the policy until the end of April.

Airlines began blocking middle seats last year, during the height of the pandemic.

According to Delta, it is now the only U.S. airline that still maintains the policy on its flights.

United, American, JetBlue and Southwest have all stopped capping flight capacity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
One person injured after greenhouse explosion.
One person injured after explosion destroys greenhouse in Hampden
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight
Maine CDC data for Sunday, February 7
Maine CDC reports additional COVID-19 death, 154 new cases
State Police respond to crash on Interstate in Carmel

Latest News

Newport community fights food insecurity for area kids.
Newport community fights food insecurity for area kids.
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the...
Tesla buys $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, will accept as payment soon
The first case of the Denmark “Cluster Five” variant of COVID-19 has been identified in North...
New variants raise worry about COVID-19 virus reinfections