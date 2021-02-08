Crash sends two cars off the interstate in Orono

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Police are reminding drivers to look before switching lanes after an accident on the interstate in Orono Monday.

It happened around 12:30 p.m., on I95.

Police say the driver of one car clipped another car while merging into the other lane.

That caused both of the vehicles involved to go off the road, making for a scary situation.

”The driver forgot to look over their shoulder, is what we assume. They were driving in the driving lane and merging into the passing lane as a passing vehicle attempted to overtake that car. Vehicle one struck vehicle two in the rear, causing them both two spin out and go to opposite sides of the interstate,” said State Trooper Jordan Bragan.

Trooper Bragan tells us no one was hurt in the accident.

