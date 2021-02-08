Advertisement

Former Calais Police Officer arrested for providing fentanyl, other drugs to minor near school

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRINGTON, Maine (WABI) -A former Calais police officer is accused of giving drugs to a minor near Narraguagus High School in Harrington.

53-year-old Jeffrey Bishop of Cherryfield is charged with five separate drug-related crimes.

Court documents say last Monday a high school basketball coach found unknown pills on a 17-year-old female student.

Authorities say the drugs were hydrocodone pills and three small bags of fentanyl powder.

Bishop was arrested on Friday.

The documents also indicate the drugs were intended for a relative of the minor.

Authorities say they also found additional hydrocodone pills in Bishop’s police duty bag at home.

The Calais Police Chief tells TV5 Bishop resigned two days before the investigation began. He is being held at the Aroostook County jail with bail set at $30,000 cash.

