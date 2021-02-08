Advertisement

204 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine

Resident from Knox County died with COVID-19, according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th
Latest data regarding coronavirus statistics released by Maine CDC for Monday, February 8th(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - A person from Knox County is the latest Mainer to die with COVID, according to the Maine CDC.

The state agency is also reporting 204 new cases.

That brings the total number of cases in our state to more than 41-THOUSAND 4-HUNDRED since the pandemic started.

Of those, a little more than 33,000 are confirmed.

35 patients with the virus are in critical care at hospitals around the state. Of those, 17 are on ventilators.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died now stands at 636.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus statistics in Maine
County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus statistics in Maine(WABI TV)

Southern Maine’s three counties again with the largest increase of new cases, according to the CDC. 56 in Cumberland County, 33 in York County, 17 in Androscoggin County and 19 in Oxford County.

Franklin County reporting 20 new cases. 19 in Kennebec County.

No new cases being recorded in Sagadahoc County.

