Advertisement

Wardens: Colder weather means thicker ice on lakes, ponds

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says ice conditions are much better for...
The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says ice conditions are much better for fishermen on Maine lakes and ponds.(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:13 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says ice conditions are much better for fishermen on Maine lakes and ponds.

Wardens say colder temperatures have created thicker ice in most places but it’s still important to test ice conditions.

Wardens said some larger lakes in southern Maine like Thompson Lake or Sebago Lake may be only partially frozen, or still have open areas.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Three killed in Gouldsboro crash
Maine CDC data as of Feb. 6
Maine CDC reports 263 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths
Versant Power and CMP have both reported phone calls
Scammers are targeting power customers in Maine
Trenton family's Journey brings them closer together
Trenton girl’s little brother will likely save her life
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight

Latest News

Among the festivities were live music, hot chocolate, hot dogs and beans for lunch, and an...
Solstice Senior Living at Bangor hosts first winter carnival
State Police respond to crash on Interstate in Carmel
The steadiest and heaviest snow will fall in parts of Downeast
Snow Will Continue Tonight, Ending After Midnight
One person injured after greenhouse explosion.
One person injured after explosion destroys greenhouse in Hampden
No Child Left Hungry Food Drive
Kasey Lander Memorial Fund spends Super Bowl Sunday tackling food insecurity in Newport