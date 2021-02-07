Wardens: Colder weather means thicker ice on lakes, ponds

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife says ice conditions are much better for fishermen on Maine lakes and ponds.

Wardens say colder temperatures have created thicker ice in most places but it’s still important to test ice conditions.

Wardens said some larger lakes in southern Maine like Thompson Lake or Sebago Lake may be only partially frozen, or still have open areas.

